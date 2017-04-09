Alesha Dixon is taking acting lessons in a bid to land a Hollywood movie role.

The 38-year-old singer - who has three-year-old daughter Azura with partner Azuka Ononye - is said to be focused on ''making a big splash'' in Los Angeles and has already had some ''encouraging meetings'' with film executives.

However, if she does get her break on the big screen, Alesha could have to give up her beloved judging role on 'Britain's Got Talent'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Alesha's been taking acting lessons and is focused on making a big splash in LA.

''She's had some really encouraging meetings and could be on the brink of a big role that could really establish her in America.

''If it did, it could be the end of her time on 'Britain's Got Talent', which would be the only bad thing about an opportunity as she really loves that job.''

A movie career isn't the only new work path Alesha is gearing up for in the coming months, as she recently revealed she has signed a deal with Scholastic to write two children's books that centre on Aurora Beam, a young female superhero, and although she is only in the middle of working on her first story she has big plans for her heroine.

The former Mis-Teeq singer wants kids to connect with Aurora in the same way they did with Rowling's boy wizard when Rowling's first tome 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was published back in 1997.

She said: ''I came up with this character called Aurora Beam. I wanted to create a young, female superhero. I wish I could be the next J.K. Rowling.''