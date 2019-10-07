Alesha Dixon gave birth to her second daughter seven weeks ago.

The 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker has revealed she and husband Azuka Ononye - who were already parents to five-year-old Azura - have named their new arrival Anaya Safiya and she was born in August.

Alesha marked her 41st birthday on Monday (07.10.19) by sharing a photo of her new daughter on Instagram alongside the caption: ''Anaya Safiya [heart emoji] born 20.08.19 [heart emoji]

''7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet [heart emoji] (sic)''

Fans realised late last week that Alesha had given birth to her second child after she arrived for 'America's Got Talent' filming in a crop top with a noticeably smaller stomach.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' star previously confessed she feels ''so much more relaxed'' in her second pregnancy.

She said: ''I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around. It's great the first time around you read every single book going and the second time you're like, 'I've got this.'

''Azura is amazing, she's doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything's okay. She's so excited, beyond excited.''

And the former Mis-Teeq singer previously insisted she isn't as ''reckless'' now she is a mother.

She said: ''I'm definitely a more sensible human being since becoming a mother. I'm not as reckless. But the most important thing Azura's done is re-motivate me. After she was born, I suddenly felt this wave of, 'Now you've got to up your game even more.' I want her to see me doing all these amazing things, opening up the world for her so she can see what's possible ... Family life is so important. Being a mum has changed me.''