Alesha Dixon worries about her daughter and social media.

The 40-year-old star has five-year-old daughter Azura with her partner Azuka Ononye and is pregnant with the couple's second child and admitted she often worries about the effect social media will have on her kids as they grow up.

Speaking on her 'Wear It's At' podcast, created by online Styling Service Stitch Fix (Stitchfix.co.uk), she said: ''We have these debates all the time about social media and I think, 'I've got a daughter, I'm like, oh my God, how am I going to manage this?'''

However, the star is trying not to let the anxiety about social media take over her life.

She said: ''My mum used to say to me, 'Worrying is like a rocking chair. You can rock and rock and rock, but you won't get anywhere'.''

And speaking about worrying in the past, she said: ''I wish I could have just said to myself, everything will be okay.''

Alesha also gave some advice on how to have a healthy relationship.

She said: ''We take all our baggage and all our demons and insecurities into a relationship, and that's where the toxicity breeds itself. But actually, if you take in a strong, secure, confident side of you into a relationship, and hopefully somebody else does, then that's how a healthy relationship is built.''

On the latest episode of the podcast, Alesha interviews chef and environmental activist, Gizzi Erskine, and creator of Girl vs. Cancer, Lauren Mahon.

And Gizzi opened up about her past toxic relationships.

She said: ''I live with my ex-boyfriend of 10 years ... We still have property together and we just moved back in together after having separate relationships a year ago. I end up in a lot of toxic relationships.''

Meanwhile, breast cancer survivor Lauren spoke about her relationship with the disease, explaining: ''When I think of the experience of having cancer, it was really hard and it was really challenging. It's made me the woman I am today. I hate being cancer chick.''

