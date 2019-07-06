Alesha Dixon had a new respect for her body after giving birth.

The 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker - who is expecting her second child with her husband Azuka Ononye - feels more confident about her figure after she welcomed daughter Azura into the world five years ago than she did when she was in her 20s.

Speaking on her podcast, Wear It's At, she said: ''The great thing about getting older is you just care less. I'm the most comfortable I've ever been. It's so interesting how people fear getting older. I turned 40 last October. I can honestly say I much prefer my body now to when I was in my 20s. After I had my daughter, I went through a phase where I was like, 'Where have the boobs gone?' Everything had changed. Then I came out the other side and had so much respect for my body. I felt more womanly.''

Meanwhile, Alesha previously opened up about her Impostor Syndrome - which causes individuals to doubt their accomplishments and consider themselves to be ''frauds'' in their work and life - got so bad that ''even picking up the phone'' terrified her.

She said: ''It was quite crippling, it was something that really did hold me back, massively. Picking up the phone made me feel so scared and nervous to the extent that sometimes I didn't do it. It could be anything, just picking up the phone to book a dance class. Something so simple to someone else I could build up as something huge, and my fear, or self-doubt, would stop me doing it ...

''Even though I was petrified of most things, I would still throw myself into it. And I think that's where the confidence came from. People ask me, 'Do you get nervous on live television?', and I actually prefer live television. Because I prefer to be in the moment, I love the energy of it. I don't fear something going wrong because to me, that's life and things happen, I embrace it in all its glory.''