Alesha Dixon is reportedly set to receive a seven-figure paycheque after a decade of royalties from her time in Mis-Teeq went unpaid.

The 38-year-old singer was previously a member of the girl group - which also included Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash - and is reportedly owed 10 years' worth of royalties after an ''administrative error'' that occurred when Telstar Records, the label the group were signed to, went bust in 2004.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Mis-Teeq have only been paid half of their earnings from the last ten years. They were paid the majority of the publishing side but not for the physical records and various other endeavours. There is a huge amount of money waiting for them. It is well into the millions.

''For their biggest hit alone, 'Scandalous', they are owed more than £1 million because of its use in an Armani advert.

''No one is suggesting any malice is involved. The money got lost purely due to various administrative errors. As it was so long ago now it has been difficult to find those involved with the original deals.

''But hopefully it shouldn't be long before the girls get the money they are owed. There is a big battle ahead.''

Meanwhile, the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge recently admitted it would be ''disastrous'' if the girl group didn't reunite in some form, but admits scheduling is incredibly important.

She said: ''I don't know what we're waiting for really to be honest.

''We're talking, we love each other - we'd love it to happen one day.

''Timing is key. At the moment obviously I'm in the studio working on solo material and I'm working on some other things so it's just finding that time to do it.

''It would be disastrous to not do something because the history we have together and the fact that if it wasn't for the girls, I wouldn't be doing anything that I'm doing now.

''And I love them - so it'd be nice.''