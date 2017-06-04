Alesha Dixon isn't thinking about having more children just yet.

The 38-year-old singer already has three-year-old daughter Azura with her long-term partner Azuka Ononye, and has said she ''needs to start thinking about'' the possibility of adding to her brood, but is ''enjoying'' being a mother of one for now.

She said: ''Becoming a mum was another sense of freedom because there was nothing to hide. I'm at that age where if I am going to have another baby then I need to start thinking about it, but at the moment I'm enjoying Azura starting nursery and getting a bit of us time again.''

And the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who was previously married to rapper Harvey from 2005 to 2006 - also said she's open to the idea of tying the knot with Azuka, whom she began dating in 2012, but isn't ''chasing'' marriage.

When asked if she'd ever get married again, 'The Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker said: ''Yeah, why not? I'm very open-minded. I'm at a place in my life where if I never got married again that's okay, and if he asked me to marry him I'd say yes. I wouldn't rule it out, but I'm not chasing it either. We're in a really good place, so I'm happy in the now. But I still believe in what marriage represents.''

The former Mis-Teeq member says she's ''never felt better'' since entering her 30s, as ''all the stresses'' of her earlier years are gone and her life has greatly improved as she's gotten older.

Asked by Fabulous magazine about her attitude toward ageing, Alesha said: ''I've never felt better. The first year after having a baby, it takes a long time to feel yourself again. You accept it as it's part of giving birth, but I've got my body to a place were I actually prefer it now. Another reason is the everything I've been through in my life that has been challenging happened as a child and through my 20s. Now in my 30s, I'm with the love of my life and have a beautiful daughter. I'm at a point where all the stresses have gone, I've learnt how to relax and be more in the moment. Ageing has proved to be really good because my life only seems to get better!''