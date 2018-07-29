Alesha Dixon is too ''scared'' to write an autobiography.

The 39-year-old singer - who was previously married to MC Harvey and has daughter Azura, four, with partner Azuka Ononye - has written fictional books for children and has considered branching out and penning her own life story, but she's not ready to lay herself bare just yet.

She said: ''I've thought about it in the past and the idea of it scared me.

''To write an autobiography I've got to be ready to open up - the idea of baring all is quite a scary thing and I don't think I'm there yet.

''I wouldn't rule it out, but for now, definitely not.''

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge believes her ''spiritual compass'' has been great in guiding her to make the right choices in life.

She told OK! magazine: ''[The best advice I've had is] to be as much in the present moment as I possibly can be.

''I'd like to think I have a good perspective on life and, I think, by having a spiritual compass, my intuitive self navigates me to where I need to be.

''Some people may think it's airy-fairy but it's worked for me.''

The 'Lipstick' singer enjoys staying in shape but she isn't always strict about her gym routine.

She said: ''I'm a bit more relaxed about it. I actually enjoy working out.

''I'm not regimented with it but when I can I work out with a trainer maybe two or three times a week.

''We do an hour of body conditioning and it makes me feel great.''

Meanwhile, Alesha is very proud of her daughter.

She said: ''She's great, she's turning five in October and starting school full time. She's very healthy and happy.''