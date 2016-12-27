Alesha Dixon can't wait for a day off over Christmas.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Azura with partner Azuka Ononye - has had a hectic year so is looking forward to some much-needed rest and quality time with her loved ones over the festive season.

She said: ''I'm looking forward to a day off and quality time with my family.

''It's hard. This year has been a bit of a juggling act.

''So I'll be at home and my little brother, who's an amazing chef, will cook for us.''

Alesha enjoys Christmas even more now she's a parent and will be splashing out on 'Trolls' merchandise for little Azura.

She said: ''She knows that if she's a good girl she can get 'Trolls'. She's obsessed.

''It's going to be even more fun this year because seeing how excited she gets brings back the magic of Christmas.''

The 'Lipstick' hitmaker thinks her daughter is hilarious.

She said: ''She's got lots of energy and strong opinions.

''Three year olds know how to wrap you round their little finger, but she's very funny and makes us laugh.''