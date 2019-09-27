Alesha Dixon has joined the 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' judging panel.

The 40-year-old singer has replaced Mel B - who took part in the first Champions series last year - on the panel alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for the upcoming series of the talent show in the US.

The news was announced by magician - and reigning 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' winner - Shin Lim who revealed the 2020 judges in card trick.

Alesha later took to her Twitter account and wrote: ''News Alert!!! SUPER EXCITED to be joining @AGT #AGTChampions!''

'AGT' also confirmed the news on its official social networking accounts: ''The cat is out of the bag! @heidiklum and @AleshaOfficial are joining @howiemandel, @terrycrews, and @simoncowell on #AGTChampions!''

Heidi was over the moon to be returning to the show and can't wait to work with Alesha.

She said: ''It's official - I'm coming back for #AGTChampions! I can't wait to be back at my favorite desk with @simoncowell @howiemandel @aleshaofficial @terrycrews to help crown the next @agt Champion! #AGT.

''We are going to have so much fun @AleshaOfficial So excited to be working with you!''

Although Mel - who now lives in the UK - won't be returning to the programme this time around, she had nothing but kind words for Alesha once the news was out in the public.

She tweeted: ''Congrats my lovely you will have an amazing time, it's a great show to work on with great people, look after my girl @heidiklum. (sic)''

Alesha is no stranger to talent shows as she's been a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' since 2012.

It's not yet known whether Alesha will be moving to the US but she's currently pregnant with her second child so her husband Azuka Ononye and their five-year-old daughter Azura will no doubt be going with her across the pond.