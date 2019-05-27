Alesha Dixon is pregnant.

The 40-year-old singer is expecting her second child with her husband Azuka Ononye.

The news was announced during the 'Britain's Got Talent' live semi-finals on Monday (27.05.19) night when hosts Ant and Dec sang ''Alesha is expecting'' during the opening number.

The double act then went over to speak to the former Mis-Teeq star about her happy news and she said she was ''over the moon'' to have a little bundle of joy on the way.

It's not yet known how far along Alesha is or whether she knows the sex of her unborn tot.

The pregnancy comes just months after Alesha said she ''longs'' for another baby every day.

She said previously: ''Not a day goes by without me longing for another baby. I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky. The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be.''

Alesha and Azuka - who got married in 2017 - already have five-year-old daughter Azura together and the television judge believes she's become more ''sensible'' since becoming a mum.

She said: ''I'm definitely a more sensible human being since becoming a mother. I'm not as reckless. But the most important thing Azura's done is re-motivate me. After she was born, I suddenly felt this wave of, 'Now you've got to up your game even more.' I want her to see me doing all these amazing things, opening up the world for her so she can see what's possible.

''Family life is so important. Being a mum has changed me. It is the most joyful thing I have ever experienced. It's also the most challenging! I hear a lot of women talking about feeling guilty about working but I put a different spin on it. I do miss Azura, but I don't feel guilty because if she is at home with Azuka or my mum she's happy. I'm going to work to do something I love and she'll realise that as she gets older and it will hopefully inspire her.

''Becoming a mum was another sense of freedom because there was nothing to hide. I'm at that age where if I am going to have another baby then I need to start thinking about it, but at the moment I'm enjoying Azura starting nursery and getting a bit of us time again.''