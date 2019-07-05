Alesha Dixon feels ''so much more relaxed'' in her second pregnancy.

The 40-year-old 'Britain's Got Talent' star - who already has five-year-old daughter Azura with her husband Azuka Ononye - feels ''great'' as her bump gets bigger and is not stressed about what is happening to her body of her unborn baby because she's been through the experience before.

Alesha also revealed that her daughter is ''beyond excited'' to become a big sister.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around. It's great the first time around you read every single book going and the second time you're like, 'I've got this.'

''Azura is amazing, she's doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything's okay. She's so excited, beyond excited. ''

The former Mis-Teeq singer has enjoyed an incredible TV career in the last 10 years since she won 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2007.

In 2009, she became a judge on the BBC ballroom show and then she left that programme to take up a place next to Simon Cowell on the panel of ITV talent competition 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2012.

Alesha admitted she suffered from Imposter Syndrome - which is a condition which causes individuals to constantly doubt their accomplishments - but has now learned to embrace her talents and skills and feels more confident than ever before.

She said: ''It's not something I have now and it was a term I'd never heard of. Essentially it's about self-doubt it's not feeling good enough, it's turning up and not feeling like you belong or like you're a bit of a fraud. I think everyone has experienced that at some point in their life and I remember feeling like that especially in my late teens and all through my 20s.

''But the older I've got and the more I've got to know myself and the more comfortable you get in your own skin. I would say I'm the most confident I've ever been I do now feel good enough and aware of what I have to offer and that's the key message is that each individual has something special to offer the world.''