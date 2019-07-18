Alesha Dixon says she's much happier since ''getting older and wiser''.

The 40-year-old star insists ''you couldn't pay her'' to go back to her 20s as she finds life more ''peaceful'' now and feels there's only ''positive benefits'' to becoming more mature and ''conscious and awake and aware''.

Speaking on her 'Wear It's At' podcast, created by online Styling Service Stitch Fix (Stitchfix.co.uk), she said: ''You couldn't pay me to be in my 20s again. It's so interesting how so many people put an emphasis on age and worry about getting older, but everybody I know, there only seems to be positive benefits to maturing, and getting older and wiser and more conscious and awake and aware.

''Life is just more peaceful, I think, within yourself as you get older.''

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge went on to explain that her style has improved with her age and insisted she feels just as comfortable in a ''short skirt'' as she does in a tracksuit.

She said: ''My style's got better as I've got older. I just feel like it's an expression of how I'm feeling and who I am.

''I'm just as comfortable in a tracksuit, but if I want to wear a short skirt and get my legs out, then I don't feel like I shouldn't because I'm 40. I still feel like, if you've got it, then flaunt it.''

Although she's happier since getting older, Alesha confessed that she does enjoy being ''immature'' and ''silly'' with her partner Azuka Ononye and their five-year-old daughter Azura

The former Mis-Teeq singer - who is pregnant with her second child - said: ''I'm most immature is when I'm with my daughter and my partner. My partner's so much better than me at being silly with her and doing silly things, and I find myself, sometimes, being a bit too serious. So, they kind of help force it out of me.''

Go to Podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wear-its-at-with-alesha-dixon to hear the latest episode which features Steps singer Faye Tozer and author Katie Piper.