Alesha Dixon was a ''massive worrier'' when she was younger.

The 38-year-old singer has admitted she never used to feel confident in her skin when she was a teenager and ''everything'' used to ''freak'' her out and make her feel insecure, but her mother Beverly Harris forced her to change her ways.

She said: ''I was a massive worrier. I remember my mum saying: 'Worrying is like a rocking chair. You can rock and rock but you won't go anywhere.' She was right. It's such a waste of energy and it achieves nothing. I was outwardly confident, but in myself I was afraid of so many things. I felt insecure. Everything freaked me out.

''If I knew what I know now at 16 years old, I would've done so many things differently!''

But the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has revealed her and her parent are ''very different'' to one another because she is more of a ''free spirit''.

She explained: ''My mum's a free spirit and we're very different. One thing we do agree on is love. I have a very loving mum who's always been there as constant support.

''I believe in all women feeling they have a voice. But having said all that, I'm not against guys.''

The 'Breathe Slow' hitmaker has revealed she is constantly worrying about whether she is a good mother to her three-year-old daughter Azura, and is always ''mindful'' about being ''the best'' parent to her child.

She told Now magazine: ''Even if you're not consciously thinking about it, you're mindful of being the best mum you can be. I'm also aware that as a new mum, I'll make mistakes, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it as my intention is to be the best mum I can be.