Alesha Dixon isn't as ''reckless'' now she is a mother.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who has five-year-old daughter Azura with her husband Azuka Ononye - says she is much more ''sensible'' since welcoming her daughter into the world.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: ''I'm definitely a more sensible human being since becoming a mother. I'm not as reckless. But the most important thing Azura's done is re-motivate me. After she was born, I suddenly felt this wave of, 'Now you've got to up your game even more.' I want her to see me doing all these amazing things, opening up the world for her so she can see what's possible.''

Alesha previously confessed she ''longs'' for another child.

She said: ''Not a day goes by without me longing for another baby. I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky. The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be.''

And Alesha has opened up about how she wants to inspire Azura.

She added: ''Family life is so important. Being a mum has changed me. It is the most joyful thing I have ever experienced. It's also the most challenging! I hear a lot of women talking about feeling guilty about working but I put a different spin on it. I do miss Azura, but I don't feel guilty because if she is at home with Azuka or my mum she's happy.

''I'm going to work to do something I love and she'll realise that as she gets older and it will hopefully inspire her. Becoming a mum was another sense of freedom because there was nothing to hide. I'm at that age where if I am going to have another baby then I need to start thinking about it, but at the moment I'm enjoying Azura starting nursery and getting a bit of us time again.''