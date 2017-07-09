Alesha Dixon wants to ''inspire'' her daughter.

The 38-year-old singer has daughter Azura, three, with her partner Azuka Ononye, and has said she doesn't feel guilty when she leaves the tot at home to continue with her career as she's ''doing something [she] loves'' which she hopes will inspire Azura when she's older.

Speaking to TV Life magazine, Alesha said: ''Family life is so important. Being a mum has changed me. It is the most joyful thing I have ever experienced. It's also the most challenging!

''I hear a lot of women talking about feeling guilty about working but I put a different spin on it. I do miss Azura, but I don't feel guilty because if she is at home with Azuka or my mum she's happy.

''I'm going to work to do something I love and she'll realise that as she gets older and it will hopefully inspire her.''

The former Mis-Teeq star previously said she isn't planning on expanding her brood any further, as she's ''enjoying'' being a mother of one for now.

She said: ''Becoming a mum was another sense of freedom because there was nothing to hide. I'm at that age where if I am going to have another baby then I need to start thinking about it, but at the moment I'm enjoying Azura starting nursery and getting a bit of us time again.''

And 'The Boy Does Nothing' singer - who was previously married to rapper Harvey from 2005 to 2006 - also said she's open to the idea of tying the knot with Azuka, whom she began dating in 2012, but isn't ''chasing'' marriage.

When asked if she'd ever get married again, Alesha said: ''Yeah, why not? I'm very open-minded. I'm at a place in my life where if I never got married again that's okay, and if he asked me to marry him I'd say yes. I wouldn't rule it out, but I'm not chasing it either. We're in a really good place, so I'm happy in the now. But I still believe in what marriage represents.''