Mis-Teeq are still in talks for a comeback.

Alesha Dixon and her old band mates, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash, from the 'Scandalous girl group have been keen to reunite for some time and, although the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has admitted it would be ''disastrous'' if they didn't reform in some form, she says it is a matter of finding the time as she is currently working on solo music amongst other things.

Asked about a reunion of the popular 90s three-piece on ITV's 'Lorraine' on Friday morning (07.04.17), she said: ''I don't know what we're waiting for really to be honest.

''We're talking, we love each other - we'd love it to happen one day.

''Timing is key. At the moment obviously I'm in the studio working on solo material and I'm working on some other things so it's just finding that time to do it.

''It would be disastrous to not do something because the history we have together and the fact that if it wasn't for the girls, I wouldn't be doing anything that I'm doing now.

''And I love them - so it'd be nice.''

Rumours of a reunion have been circulating for at least a year with Alesha, 38, insisting in 2016 that the three of them would be sitting down to discuss their plans for the future of the R&B/garage group.

Mis-Teeq - who spawned hits including 'One Night Stand' and 'My Song' - announced they would be splitting in 2005 to pursue solo careers after their label Telstar Records closed the year before.

Alesha has had the most success with her solo career having released a number of hits including 'The Boy Does Nothing' and also won BBC ballroom and Latin contest 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2007.

During their six-year career from 1999 to 2005, they released two studio albums in the form of 2001's 'Lickin' on Both Sides' and their last record 2003's 'Eye Candy'.