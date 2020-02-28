Alesha Dixon says raising two kids presented her with ''new challenges''.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has six-year-old daughter Azura and recently welcomed daughter Anaya into the world six months ago - alongside her husband Azuka Ononye - and admits it has taken her some time to ''adjust'' to having two children but she feels she is ''getting there''.

She said: ''It's taken me a little while to adjust to having two. It's new challenges but I'm getting there. I feel like I'm in the flow now. She's at that age now where she's just starting to sit up. She's eating three meals and a day and life is kind of balancing out a bit. We're over the hard part.''

And the 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker quipped she goes to work for a break from parenting and joked she doesn't know what downtime is.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality added: ''What's downtime? People always say, 'Have you got some downtime now?' Well if looking after a six month old and a six year old is downtime then yeah, I've got plenty of it. I do [go to work for a break], I actually do.''

Alesha's eldest daughter is six-years-old now and the brunette beauty loves how she's got ''so much to say about everything''.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she shared: ''She's six now. It's the best age because she's got so much to say about everything.''

Alesha never confirmed the arrival of her second child on social media, instead doing so when she appeared in a crop top to film 'America's Got Talent' back in October 2019. In photos of her arriving at the taping, Alesha can be seen in a black crop top with a noticeably smaller belly. She had covered her midriff slightly with a denim jacket and accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses.