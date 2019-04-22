Alesha Dixon has been ''crippled by fear''.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge admits she struggles with feelings of self-doubt and is always ''questioning'' herself.

She said: ''I've definitely been crippled by fear. At school I was a contradiction. Outwardly, I was a confident, brave individual who went for it and was unafraid. But inside, I always had a niggle in my brain, moments of self-doubt which made me question my abilities.''

Alesha has been told she has imposter syndrome and she admits being given a name has helped her immensely.

She added: ''It makes it easier to figure out practical things that can help you ­overcome it, even if that is simply being more aware that this is just something your brain is telling you, so you can fend off the negative thoughts.''

And the 40-year-old television personality and singer is keen to try her hand at acting but admits her nerves and fear are ''holding her back''.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''For a while I've been saying I want to try acting because it's a new challenge and it is something ­creative that I have always wanted to do. But there is a little voice that I haven't quite got to grips with yet that says, 'Are you good enough to do this?' When I go to a casting I question myself and in a way that is holding me back. It's a tricky one because once you get that first job and get that ­confidence from experience, you'll be OK when you walk into the next audition. But before you do, stepping out of your comfort zone is scary and there is still a part of me that feels like an imposter.''