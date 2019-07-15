Alesha Dixon admitted she has ''a lot to smile about'' as she showed off her baby bump in a bikini photo shoot.

The former Mis-Teeq star is expecting her second child with Azuka Onony and shared two stunning ''make-up free'' pictures from her outdoor shoot with her photographer husband on Sunday (14.07.19).

Alesha is perched on a white rose-covered swing and shows off her bare belly in an orange and grey patterned two-piece in the nature-themed photos and was glowing with a huge beaming smile across her face.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I have a lot to smile about lately! No makeup, no filters, just me and baby @azukaononye (sic)''

The 40-year-old star recently admitted she has a new respect for her body after giving birth.

The 'Drummer Boy' singer feels more confident about her figure after she welcomed daughter Azura into the world five years ago than she did when she was in her 20s.

She said: ''The great thing about getting older is you just care less. I'm the most comfortable I've ever been. It's so interesting how people fear getting older. I turned 40 last October. I can honestly say I much prefer my body now to when I was in my 20s. After I had my daughter, I went through a phase where I was like, 'Where have the boobs gone?' Everything had changed. Then I came out the other side and had so much respect for my body. I felt more womanly.''

Meanwhile, the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge admitted she feels ''so much more relaxed'' in her second pregnancy.

Alesha feels ''great'' as her bump gets bigger and is not stressed about what is happening to her body of her unborn baby because she's been through the experience before.

The TV star also revealed that her daughter is ''beyond excited'' to become a big sister.

She said: ''I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around. It's great the first time around you read every single book going and the second time you're like, 'I've got this.'

''Azura is amazing, she's doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything's okay. She's so excited, beyond excited.''