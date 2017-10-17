Alek Wek is still learning about the fashion industry.

The 40-year-old model - who embarked on a career in the industry aged 18 years old - has admitted she is ''always discovering'' new things about herself, and she has revealed she still has the same zest for her job as she did over 20 years ago.

Speaking to Elle magazine, the catwalk icon said: ''I get to learn every time I do a story; I'm always discovering what works and that keeps me active.

''There's a feeling you have when you're young and you can't wait to grow up; I've still got that feeling. I've matured a bit, but I still have that joy of youth.''

Alek has credited social media for propelling the fashion industry further and helping the industry to ''move fast''.

The South Sudanese-British star explained: ''Today, it's all about 'new faces'. You guys have to work so damn hard. Before, we looked forward to seeing the same people. We grew up together. Now, with social media, things move fast. But the industry is also coming back to those authentic values; people want photography shoots with substance, and social media also gives you a platform to hold designers if they're not representing a diverse group of people.

''To me beauty is universal. It doesn't matter what colour someone is, because we all cry the same, we all bleed the same, we celebrate family and friendships in the same way.''

But the style muse thinks it is a ''lot harder'' nowadays to ''sweep bad behaviour under the rug'' in the business.

She added: ''It's a lot harder to sweep bad behaviour under the rug.''

Alek also finds it interesting to observe budding models, who ''climb over'' other models, forge their career, as she has hinted they will not have longevity with their career.

She explained: ''If a brand is doing something because it's tokenistic or a gimmick, it always comes out. If models try to have instant gratification and climb over others, I say 'Well time tells'.''