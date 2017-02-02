A new ad featuring the Corazon Partio star modelling stylish new frames has already debuted on TV in Spain and Portugal and will hit South America later this month (Feb17).

In it, a bespectacled Sanz says, "Life puts everything before your eyes... you see it or you don't."

Previous Opticalia campaigns have featured Ricky Martin and Antonio Banderas.

Sanz has a busy 2017 lined up as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album Mas - he has announced plans for a star-studded, one-night only gig in Madrid, Spain on 24 June (17) to mark the anniversary.