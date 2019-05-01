Alec Baldwin was ''worried'' about his wife after she suffered a miscarriage.

The 61-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin - with whom he already has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 11 months - were struck by tragedy earlier this month when Hilaria lost the couple's fifth child, and Alec has said that whilst they were both ''upset'' by the loss, they ''knew pretty quickly'' that something was wrong.

Alec - who also has 23-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger - said: ''You worry about your wife. My wife was very ... you know, my wife's happiness is my prime concern, and she was very upset for a while. But you know, we knew pretty quickly that it wasn't going well [from] heartbeats, sonograms, and things like that.

''My wife and I have had babies, we have an assembly line and they've been coming off the assembly line - new model - pretty briskly. And so when this didn't go right, we knew right away because it just wasn't like the other ones.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star admits the loss of their child did ''break [his] heart a little bit'', but says he's sure the couple are ''not done'' expanding their brood and will be trying again for a fifth child soon.

Speaking to People Now, he added: ''But I think when your wife tells you she's going to have a baby and you lock into that idea, there's a kind of zone you enter. And when they tell you it's not going to work out, it was sad. It did break my heart a little bit. But I think my wife, knowing my wife ... you know, we're not done.''

Alec's comments come after Hilaria, 35, recently said she was ''physically starting to feel like herself again'' following the tragedy.

She wrote on social media: ''Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too ... when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely - and this is scary, but so worth it. This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn't stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it's short life.''