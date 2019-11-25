Alec Baldwin wanted to sell all his property and live in hotels around the world.
The 'Motherless Brooklyn' actor - who has grown-up daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, with spouse Hilaria - was keen to give his young children amazing experiences in different cities and though his wife found the plan ''amusing'', she was worried about the practicalities.
He said: ''I had a great plan once. And I really mean this. I said to my wife, 'Let's liquidate everything we own!
''We have a house on Long Island. We have our apartment in Greenwich Village. Let's sell everything. Convert it into cash. And we'll stay in the most beautiful hotels around the world.
''One year in each city, during the kids' childhood. We're in Vienna, we're in Tokyo, we're in Cape Town. Rome, Paris, London. Moscow! Madrid!'
''And my wife, she found it amusing. But said she would like the kids to go to school.''
The 61-year-old actor met Hilaria in a restaurant in 2011 and knew instantly the yoga instructor - who is 26 years his junior - ''had'' to be his wife.
He recalled to the Observer magazine: ''The thought of her being out there and I don't have her was unacceptable to me. I just had to marry Hilaria. I was so in love with her. It was somebody who I thought: 'I am intrigued by, I am fed by, I am buoyed by...'
''There were a lot of other guys she could have married who were age-appropriate. It happened quickly. I met her in February. I moved in in November. We got married the following June.
''I think it was understood that I was hungry to be a father again. And [this time] I wanted to know these people. I wanted to watch human development in real time... I wanted a family, and boy! Do we have one.''
The former '30 Rock' star admitted it can be ''frustrating'' to be an older father, because he wishes he had ''more time'' with his kids.
He said: ''It's frustrating. I sit there, with some regularity, driving in a car, or whenever I have a moment to breathe. And I sit there and I think: 'You know what? I wish I had more time.'..
''Ten extra years! I wish I had 10 extra years! I wish I was 50. But, y'know, life. There is no pause button. There is no reverse button.''
And Alec can see the advantages to have become a dad again later in life.
He said: ''There's drawbacks to my kids, me being this age. But there are benefits, too. I'm there. I've made them a priority.
''It's made me much more mindful: 'How do I make the most of my time with them?' ''
