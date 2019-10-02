Alec Baldwin reportedly snubbed his niece Hailey Bieber's wedding.

The 61-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria, 35, decided not to watch the blonde model tie the knot with her husband Justin Bieber for the second time in South Carolina on Monday (30.09.19) with the rest of their family and, instead, were spotted walking around The Hamptons in New York, according to PEOPLE.com.

It's not known why the couple didn't attend the nuptials as the romantic ceremony was put on so that their family members and friends could watch them become husband and wife after they secretly legally married in New York last September.

Alec landed himself in a hot water last year when he confirmed that Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, had got hitched after rumours began to surface about their wedding.

He said at the time: ''They just went off and got married.''

Ever since they legally married, the couple were planning to have a second ceremony but they were forced to postpone it whilst the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker sought treatment for depression earlier this year.

However, the pair have used this last year to ''test'' the strength of their relationship before committing to a lavish religious ceremony in front of their loved ones.

A source said before the wedding in South Carolina: ''They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend. They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It's very special for them. This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come. Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.''