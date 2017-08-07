Alec Baldwin's wife doesn't want him to run for office.

The 59-year-old actor has admitted in the past he'd consider a political career, but he now thinks controversial President Donald Trump has made voters mistrustful of ''nontraditional'' candidates, plus his spouse Hilaria - the mother of his children Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 10 months - doesn't want their kids to be under scrutiny.

He said of running for office: ''I'd consider it if I thought I'd win. But I think Trump is going to slam the door on nontraditional candidates...

''[Hilaria] has already told me she doesn't want to put our kids through that.''

Alec - who also has 21-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger - has won much praise for his portrayal of Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' but he thinks the popularity of his sketches is no longer down to humour, but is more of a ''narcotic'' that helps viewers deal with their concerns about the former 'Apprentice' star's presidency.

He explained to New York magazine: ''It's a narcotic for people. Not just me but anyone who does anything that mocks Trump. It kind of assuages their fear and anxiety.

''The amusement factor, that's gone now.''

The '30 Rock' star is an outspoken critic of the president, and doesn't think he'll last more than a year in office because he ''can't take'' being laughed at.

He said: ''Many people I know feel with Trump that something is wrong with him neurologically, psychologically. That may be so.

But I think more than anything, he doesn't think things through. He ran for president out of spite, and he won because it's rigged. And now he's miserable...

''Now people spit on him and mock him, and his supporters are not his crowd. What is he going to do, go to a barbecue in West Virginia every day with a bunch of unemployed people...

''I don't think he's going to make it till the end of the year. I think he can't take the ridicule. I think he'll resign.''