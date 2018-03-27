Alec Baldwin is an ''old school'' parent, according to his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The 59-year-old actor and his spouse - whom he married in 2012 - have Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 18 months, together with Hilaria currently carrying their fourth child, and the fitness and wellness expert has admitted her husband often leaves her to ''take care of the kids''.

She said: ''I'm the kind of person where I could get so wrapped up in my kids and I could lose my relationship a little bit and just assume, 'Don't you love doing this too? Isn't this so much fun?'

''[Alec]'s a little bit more old school. 'You're the mom, you take care of the kids, and then I will come and go and I will read a book with them every once in a while' kind of thing.''

Hilaria, 34, also explained that their 26-year age gap has led the couple to prioritise different things when it comes to their relationship and parenting, so they can better ''understand each other''.

But despite their differing views on raising their brood, they still make time for date nights, even if they're low-key events.

Speaking to People's 'Mom Talk', she said: ''Most nights, we have date night, which could mean we're doing a puzzle. On Valentine's Day, we ordered takeout.

''My husband had just gotten his hip replaced. We walked, on one of his first [post-surgery] walks, to go get food, and we ate it out of the plastic. And then we looked at each other like, 'Can we go to bed now?'''

It comes after Hilaria previously explained her marriage to the 'Boss Baby' is ''wonderful'', but insisted it is ''no fairy tale''.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''I met him 7 years ago today...and how our lives have changed. 5.5 years of marriage, almost 4 kids...we have had a wonderful time and our moments too. One thing that helps us grow together is that we make it a priority to have our alone time. Children are such a blessing, but they can strain relationships too...taking time, nearly every day, to check in and laugh...yes, get angry and cry and frustrated too-helps us stay together. It is no fairy tale and it isn't easy...but it's real and it's us. Most importantly: never to lose our sense of humor. (sic)''