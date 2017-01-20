The 30 Rock actor has hit headlines in recent months with his spot-on impersonation of the business mogul turned politician on comedy show Saturday Night Live. So when he joined thousands of protesters outside the Columbus Circle Trump Hotel on Thursday night (19Jan17), Alec couldn't resist getting into character once again.

"I just wanna say I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom, I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, I’m holding it in, I’m not gonna pee," he told the crowd while pretending to be Trump.

After his impression led to applause from the crowd, Alec reverted back to himself and commented on how resilient he is hoping New York will be in the wake of Trump's inauguration on Friday.

"Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are part of the Trump Administration, they think that you are gonna lay down. The one thing they don’t realise is that New Yorkers never lay down,” he said.

Turning things personal, Alec referred to his and wife Hilaria's three children, three-year-old Carmen, 19-month-old Rafael and four-month-old Leonardo, and how he is already teaching them about the world of politics.

"The last thing I’m gonna say is about our children," he concluded. "My wife and I have three little children. For all of you out there that have children, to a degree, they’re never too young for you to start to teach them about what’s going on here. They’re never too young for you to teach them what a real American is."

Other stars to attend the protest included Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Robert De Niro, who took to the stage in front the estimated 25,000-strong crowd to introduce New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I’m very happy to be here tonight with all of you and all of my overrated friends,” Robert quipped, referring to Trump's allegation that Meryl Streep was an "overrated actress" after she slammed him in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.