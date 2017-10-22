Alec Baldwin is ''semi-obsessed'' with death.

The 59-year-old actor - who has daughter Ireland, 21, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 12 months, with spouse Hilaria - admits becoming a father again late in life has made him reflect on his own mortality.

He said: ''You know what I think about now? I think about how much time I have left.

''I mean, there's men dying in their sixties. I mean, maybe they weren't the healthiest of men... I'm not going to say I'm obsessed with death, but I'm semi-obsessed with death.''

Alec admitted he used to envy the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio, who has won widespread critical acclaim for his work, in particular in collaboration with Martin Scorsese, but has now realised that personal fulfilment is more important than career satisfaction.

He said: ''How blessed is Leo? To make those movies with Marty? I mean, what a great life he's having.

''But at the same time, and I'm not saying this with any judgement, Leo is single and has no kids.

''That's the distinction. We should end with that. To not confuse career with life.

''My career was not what I wanted it to be in many ways. There are times it has been. '30 Rock' was great. This Trump thing is great. I've had moments in the theatre.

''But my life is great. I found a woman 26 years younger than me who was dumb enough to marry me, that was her only flaw.

''I just want to be grateful for my life and not to worry about my career. Whatever happens, happens.''

After splitting from first wife Kim in 2000, the 'Saturday Night Live' star admitted he wasn't satisfied with anyone else he dated.

He told GQ magazine: ''I can only think of a crass analogy. Let's say there's a girl over there and she's a 25-year-old nymphomaniac gymnast who speaks five languages and has a billion dollars in the bank and she says she wants to sleep with me. I'd be like, 'No, I wanted that girl, over there.' ''