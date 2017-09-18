Alec Baldwin claimed portraying President Donald Trump is great ''birth control'' at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (18.09.17).

The 59-year-old actor picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for his portrayal of the US leader on 'Saturday Night Live' and used his acceptance speech at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre to mock Trump over the fact his former show 'The Apprentice USA' was never successful on the programme.

And Alec - who has daughter Ireland, 21, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 12 months, with spouse Hilaria - joked his impersonation has proven a turn-off for his wife.

He said: ''I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.

''I want to thank my wife. My wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn't have a child last year during the 'SNL' season. I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control. Trust me.''

Alec's speech then took a more serious tone, when he insisted that his craft is ''important'' and far more memorable than the minutiae of politics.

He continued: ''I always remember once someone told me that when you die, you don't remember a bill that Congress passed or a decision the Supreme Court made or an address made by the president - you remember a song, you remember a line from a movie, you remember a play, you remember a book, a painting, a poem.

''What we do is important, and for all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don't stop doing what you're doing. The audience is counting on you.''

Earlier in the evening, Kate McKinnon was visibly emotional as she picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series accolade for her portrayal of Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on 'SNL'.

She said: ''Being part of this season of Saturday Night Live is the most meaningful thing I will ever do. Congratulations to our incredible cast.''

However, as she began to thank Clinton for her ''grace and grit'', the orchestra began to play to cut short her speech.

The long-running sketch series also scored wins for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, adding to the five awards it picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.