Alec Baldwin has joked that he may never be able to retire now he is a father to four young children as the money he is making on the movies is ''just going to cover the hotel bill''.
Alec Baldwin has joked he will never be able to retire now he is a father to four young children.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star has quipped that he will have to work forever now he has sons Romeo Alejandro David, six months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, two, Rafael Thomas, three, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, five.
Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: ''My wife and I had four kids in four and a half years. I go make a movie now and I'll turn to my wife and I'll go, 'You realise, we're not going to make any money on this movie. The money I'm making on the movie is just going to cover the hotel bill.' And my kids are there drinking $20 glasses of orange juice at the Beverly Hotel. It's a lot. I'm 60, so let's face it, in order to put these kids through college I'm gonna be a greeter in Las Vegas. I got to work forever now.''
And Alec - who also has daughter Ireland, 23, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger - is an ''old school'' parent, according to his wife Hilaria.
She said: ''I'm the kind of person where I could get so wrapped up in my kids and I could lose my relationship a little bit and just assume, 'Don't you love doing this too? Isn't this so much fun?' [Alec]'s a little bit more old school. 'You're the mom, you take care of the kids, and then I will come and go and I will read a book with them every once in a while' kind of thing.''
