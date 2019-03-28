Alec Baldwin learned he isn't ''that angry'' after going to anger management classes.

The 60-year-old actor was recently ordered to attend the group sessions after being charged with harassment last November following a row over a parking space and he admitted he's been shocked by the level of aggression within the other people there.

He said: ''What's funny is when you go to anger management classes you realise you're not that angry.

''The other people in the class... They're like, 'I asked a guy, I don't want chopsticks, I want a fork and he put the chopsticks in the bag so I get to my office and open it up and there's chopsticks in there so I go back and I'm like, ''What the f**k did I say to you?'' '

''Everyone is going nuts and I'm like, 'Hey man, chopsticks can be a lot of fun, countless generations of Asians have used chopsticks.' 'Alec Baldwin, why don't you just shut up?' ''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who has 23-year-old Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months, with spouse Hilaria - also opened up about the parking space row and insisted his ''problem'' was that the other motorist was very ''aggressive'' and he was concerned for the safety of his family.

Speaking to Howard Stern on Sirius XM, he said: ''The thing is, there are cameras everywhere. So I guess, to be glib about it, unfortunately for him, there were cameras everywhere but nobody punched anybody. That's why my case was dismissed to harassment or knocked down with harassment, they said I pushed him...

''My problem was that when he aggressively takes this parking space from me, which is you know, that's not the end of the world, I thought... he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and son.

''I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn't walk up to me and say, 'Excuse me, I've been waiting here and I'd like to take this space.' Nothing. He just went fast and really aggressive and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb.

''Now I got every f***ing numbnuts a**hole in the world writing to me online going, 'You don't have a garage?' I have one down the block actually.''