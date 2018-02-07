Alec Baldwin is ''doing well'' after having hip replacement surgery.

The 59-year-old actor's wife, Hilaria, posted a picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday (06.02.18), and revealed 'The Baby Boss' star was to go under the knife for a hip replacement in the early hours of Wednesday (07.02.18).

And now the 33-year-old yoga instructor has revealed that her husband has successfully made it through surgery.

Alongside a picture of the two holding hands, Hilaria wrote: ''Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing.

''We have been here since very early...All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery. [love] to all #wegotthis2018 (sic)''

Hilaria - who is pregnant with her fourth child and also has Carmen, four, two-year-old Rafael and 14-month-old Leonardo with Alec - first broke the news of the pending operation after admitting she'd had a tough day.

Alongside a photo of herself and her spouse, she wrote on Instagram: ''It's been a day... jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong...but I'm ending it with an amazing experience watching Alex interview Michael Wolff for #heresthething...and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced.

''Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax and take deep breaths #WeGotThis2018 (sic)''

Recently, Hilaria revealed she ''really really likes'' being pregnant.

She said: ''I never knew how many kids I wanted to have. I didn't know how much I'd like it. And I really, really like it ...

''We were like, 'Oh, should we have another kid?' We were like, 'You know what? Let's try something different - let's try.'

''[With] the other ones, it's not like we were like, 'Oh my God, how did this happen?' But this is the only one we [planned].

''I've had so many [kids] because I really like them and we have such fun times.

''I'm going to have four kids in a little over four years and it's just one of those things where I'm going to let life lead me in that direction.''