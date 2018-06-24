Alec Baldwin has invited Melania Trump to appear on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 60-year-old actor - who is well known for his humorous imitation of US President Donald Trump - has extended an invitation to the First Lady, after she recently decided to wear a jacket featuring the phrase ''I really don't care'' during a trip to a child detention centre.

In a tweet from The Alec Baldwin Foundation, the American actor said: ''Dear Melania- We know what you're thinking. What you're feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec (sic)''

Subsequently, Alec posted a photograph of himself and Melania stood side-by-side at the Golden Globes in 2007.

He wrote alongside the image: ''We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room: (sic)''

Alec's invite comes shortly after the actor claimed he would ''1,000 percent'' beat Donald Trump if he ran for President in 2020.

The Hollywood star believes that he could do a better job of running the country than the controversial figurehead.

He said: ''If I ran, I would win. I would absolutely win. I 1,000 percent would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.''

Alec isn't the only celebrity who has been suggested as a possible Presidential candidate, with both Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West having both previously been linked to the role.

However, Oprah recently shot down speculation that she was considering running in 2020.

She explained: ''I went into prayer. 'God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.' And I haven't gotten that.''