Alec Baldwin has spoken about his struggles with Lyme disease, admitting he worried it was going to kill him.
Alec Baldwin feared Lyme disease would kill him.
The 59-year-old actor rarely speaks about his battle with the condition -
which is passed on to humans by infected ticks - but opened up about the debilitating illness over the weekend, but admitted every flare up he's had hasn't been as bad as the first.
Speaking at the Bay Area Lyme Foundation LymAid benefit, which took place in California on Sunday (21.05.17), he said: ''They had me hiding in the bushes over there at a Lyme disease benefit.
''I have ticks all over me. I'm joking.
''I got the classic Lyme disease (symptoms) for each successive summer, for five years, every August, like this black lung, flu-like symptoms, sweating to death in my bed. The first round [was the worst], and then it diminished, at least that's how I perceived it.
''The first time was the worst of all. And I really thought this is it, I'm not going to live. I was alone, I wasn't married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife. I was lying in bed saying, 'I'm going to die of Lyme disease,' in my bed and 'I hope someone finds me and I'm not here for too long.'''
The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who believes he contracted the disease 17 years ago - admitted he and his wife Hilaria constantly check their children Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and eight-month-old Leonardo for tick bites but wishes they didn't have to.
Alec - who also has 21-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger - said: ''I want my kids to grow up riding horses and bikes and enjoying themselves every day and not have to spend every day with us going over them with a magnifying glass to make sure they don't have any ticks on their body or their dogs, but that is part of the lifestyle of where I live.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' is the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 movie.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
Former 'Fleetwood Mac' drummer Mick Fleetwood says the Malibu Guitar Festival is going to be ''great''.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...