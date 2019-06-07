Alec Baldwin is ''done'' impersonating President Donald Trump.

The 61-year-old actor has been portraying the US leader on 'Saturday Night Live' since the 2016 election campaign and though he had ''a lot of fun'', he ''can't imagine'' returning to the sketch show for its next series as there are other projects in the pipeline.

He told USA Today newspaper: ''I feel like I'm done with that now. I'm so done with that.

''I mean, I had a lot of fun with [the cast] When Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote [Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017], that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good.

''I can't imagine I would do it again. I just can't...They should find somebody who wants to do it. They're all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I'm going to go to work this fall in a way I haven't done in a while.''

And the former '30 Rock' star - who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for his portrayal of Trump - already has a successor in mind, suggesting Anthony Atamanuik should step up after performing his own presidential parody on 'The President Show.

He added in an interview with USA Today newspaper: ''If [Atamanuik] wants the job, it's his. He can have it.''

Alec has previously claimed he would ''1,000 percent'' beat Donald Trump if he ran for President in 2020.

The Hollywood star believes that he could do a better job of running the country than the controversial figurehead and would enjoy running a ''crazy'' campaign to be named Commander-in-Chief.

He said: ''If I ran, I would win. I would absolutely win. I 1,000 percent would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.''