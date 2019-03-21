Alec Baldwin is ''not up for the challenge'' of having more children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, even though she wants another tot.
Alec Baldwin is ''not up for the challenge'' of having more children.
The 60-year-old actor is already father to five children - 23-year-old Ireland, whom he has with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Ángel Charles, two, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, whom he has with current spouse Hilaria Baldwin - and although his wife would love to have more tots running around the house, Alec isn't so sure.
He said: ''Oh yeah, [Hilaria's] up for the challenge. I'm the one who's not up for the challenge.''
And when asked why he's against the idea of expanding their brood any further, the 'Boss Baby' star cited his age.
He added: ''When my kids graduate school, I'll be 85.''
But Alec says there is a plus side to being an older father, as he joked he'll be deaf by the time they're teenagers so won't be able to hear the ''really bad things'' they get up to.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''As my friends say, when your kids are climbing out the window and they're going to do really, really bad things when they get older, when they're in their late teen years, you'll be deaf anyway so you won't have to hear it. Let's see what happens.''
Although he's ruled out the idea of a fifth tot with Hilaria, the 35-year-old health and wellness expert said in October that she was still debating the idea.
She said: ''I think about it a lot. When I'll have a day that's really really hard with the kids, I'm like, 'No more kids!' and then I'll have a day where they're like really cute like this, and I'm like, 'I could have another one.'''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...