Alec Baldwin has been criticised for playing a blind man in his latest movie 'Blind'.

The 59-year-old actor stars as a novelist who loses his sight in a car crash but his portrayal has been criticised by The Ruderman Family Foundation, a disability rights group, who compared his casting to blackfacing - where white actors are cast to play black characters.

In a statement to the LA Times, the group wrote: ''Alec Baldwin in 'Blind' is just the latest example of treating disability as a costume.

''We no longer find it acceptable for white actors to portray black characters. Disability as a costume needs to also become universally unacceptable.''

The foundation reportedly found that people with disabilities represent almost 20 per cent of the country's population, however 95 per cent of disabled characters are played by able-bodied people.

Last year, the foundation also criticised the romantic drama 'Me Before You' for casting Sam Claflin in the role of a paralysed banker.

In November, Marlee Martin, a disabled actress who won an Oscar for the movie 'Children of a Lesser God', spoke at an event for the need for Hollywood to give disabled actors a chance.

She said: ''There is something wrong with this picture. We as an industry keep talking about diversity - we know we have a problem .

''But, sadly, when we start speaking about diversity, disability seems to be left out far too often.''

'Blind' co-stars Demi Moore who cares for Baldwin's character and the two develop a love affair, forcing her to choose between her husband or the blind man she is caring for.

Directed by Michael Mailer, the film is slated to be released later this month.