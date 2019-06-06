Alec Baldwin is set for Comedy Central's '2019 Roast'.

The 61-year-old actor will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump by getting in the hot seat for the no holds barred event, which will see him get honoured, teased and mocked by his contemporaries and friends for the annual event.

Making the official announcement, Alec quipped: ''Getting roasted will be the greatest honour of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting 'Saturday Night Live' 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.''

Alec's edition of the roast - which promises not to pull any punches - will be filmed over the summer in New York City with an air date yet to be confirmed.

It's not known who will be taking part or what topics they will be targeting, but the star recently admitted he thought his career would be ruined by 'Beetlejuice'.

He had ''no idea'' what Tim Burton's cult 1988 comedy-horror ''was about'' and feared that the film would be so poorly received that he would struggle to be cast in new parts afterwards.

He previously said: ''When we did 'Beetlejuice' I had no idea what it was about. I thought my, all of our, careers are going to end with the release of this film. Maybe we're all going to be dead.''

The film follows Alec's Adam Maitland and his wife Barbara (Geena Davis) who die in a car accident and find themselves haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house.

When Charles and Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones) move in with their daughter Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success and their efforts attract a spirit called Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), whose help quickly becomes dangerous for everyone involved.

Baldwin explained that although he was dubious about the role, it was Keaton as the titular character that convinced him of the movie's potential success.

He added: ''Michael came and knew the secret. Because I would act and then I would have some doubts. I was much more neurotic about what I would do, and I was very young starting out in films. And Keaton just came out and he was like the comedy Annie Oakley. He was so self-assured. He just tore it up.''