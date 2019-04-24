Alec Baldwin has called for action on climate change.

The 61-year-old actor visited the United Nations (UN) headquarters on Tuesday (23.04.19) to moderate a panel on threats to 'Forest defenders' during the annual meeting of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and spoke of how his passion for preserving the planet was sparked at the 2015 conference in Paris, which adopted a groundbreaking agreement to tackle global warming.

He said at the conference: ''I recognise - as does anyone that is paying attention - that Indigenous Peoples across this planet are on the front lines of the fight to protect forests and deserve and need the support and protection of the international community.''

Alec gave his message following Earth Day on Monday (22.04.19) admitting that he ''loves'' his country but something needs to change to stop the ''enslavement of Indigenous Peoples''.

He added: ''I'm an American, and I love my country. I'm very proud of my country but I also recognise that the United States is built on a core of building blocks and those are: political resources; friendly and manageable borders; hard work; innovation; ingenuity, but also slavery and the enslavement of Indigenous Peoples.''

Alec called for the public to make ''certain sacrifices'' if we want to see the planet thrive and help combat climate change, and insisted that he loves the UN because of its ''permanent missions'' to make the world a better place.

He continued: ''There are things that we just can't imagine that can happen in terms of the food supply, in terms of climate change, in terms of flooding in coastal areas in the United States and beyond. The time is now to make certain sacrifices ... so that this planet will remain habitable for today's children.''

''My favourite thing about the UN is the word 'permanence', they have permanent missions and permanent forums. They're the only ones who can say, 'We're here and we're not going anywhere.' And I love the inevitability of that.''