Alec Baldwin has called for action on climate change at the UN headquarters after meeting indigenous people at the 2015 Paris conference.
Alec Baldwin has called for action on climate change.
The 61-year-old actor visited the United Nations (UN) headquarters on Tuesday (23.04.19) to moderate a panel on threats to 'Forest defenders' during the annual meeting of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and spoke of how his passion for preserving the planet was sparked at the 2015 conference in Paris, which adopted a groundbreaking agreement to tackle global warming.
He said at the conference: ''I recognise - as does anyone that is paying attention - that Indigenous Peoples across this planet are on the front lines of the fight to protect forests and deserve and need the support and protection of the international community.''
Alec gave his message following Earth Day on Monday (22.04.19) admitting that he ''loves'' his country but something needs to change to stop the ''enslavement of Indigenous Peoples''.
He added: ''I'm an American, and I love my country. I'm very proud of my country but I also recognise that the United States is built on a core of building blocks and those are: political resources; friendly and manageable borders; hard work; innovation; ingenuity, but also slavery and the enslavement of Indigenous Peoples.''
Alec called for the public to make ''certain sacrifices'' if we want to see the planet thrive and help combat climate change, and insisted that he loves the UN because of its ''permanent missions'' to make the world a better place.
He continued: ''There are things that we just can't imagine that can happen in terms of the food supply, in terms of climate change, in terms of flooding in coastal areas in the United States and beyond. The time is now to make certain sacrifices ... so that this planet will remain habitable for today's children.''
''My favourite thing about the UN is the word 'permanence', they have permanent missions and permanent forums. They're the only ones who can say, 'We're here and we're not going anywhere.' And I love the inevitability of that.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...