Alec Baldwin has been arrested after he allegedly punched another man during a dispute over a parking spot.
The 60-year-old actor reportedly become embroiled in a heated argument on the streets of New York City after an unnamed man swooped in to take the parking spot that Alec's friend was trying to hold for him, according to TMZ.
Alec is reported to have become visibly irate during the argument before he allegedly threw a punch at the man, who was subsequently taken to hospital.
An eyewitness told TMZ that Alec could be heard telling the alleged victim to ''f**k off'' at one stage during their argument.
The world-famous actor - who lives close to where the argument took place - was reportedly arrested by officers at the scene.
The alleged incident took place shortly after Alec hailed the ''capable mothers'' who are helping to raise his daughters.
Alec - who has Ireland, 23, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, five, with his second wife Hilaria Baldwin - explained that young females need good role models and support from the same gender to guide them through life.
He explained: ''I'm grateful that both daughters I have - from two different marriages - have very capable mothers. Because the mother is the one who is going to teach the girl, I think, how to get around in the world.''
The 'Departed' actor recalled one particular conversation he previously had with his eldest daughter about the potential pitfalls of dating.
Alec - who also has sons Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and five-month-old Romeo with Hilaria - admitted that Ireland took no notice of his advice.
He shared: ''We're in a car and ... I thought, 'This is the moment. It's the birds and the bees or kind of, you know, the birds and bees and the drinking in a bar with the birds and the bees moment.'
''And she just stared out the window, like, 'Oh, please, don't talk to me about this.'''
