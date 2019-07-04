Alec Baldwin's assault accuser has alleged there is video footage of their parking space row which proves the actor attacked him.

The 61-year-old actor pleaded guilty in court in January to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to the incident, which took place in November when he was arrested after being accused of punching a man in a row over a parking space.

But now, Wojciech Cieszkowski, the man accusing Alec of punching him - who filed an assault and slander lawsuit against the comedian in April this year - has alleged there is video footage that proves what happened.

In court papers obtained by Page Six, the man's lawyers alleged: ''The public has not seen the video, because Mr. Baldwin does not want it to be seen. The video confirms that Alec Baldwin assaulted Mr. Cieszkowski, then lied about it. If a secret video proved that Mr. Baldwin didn't commit an assault, his celebrity PR team presumably would have spread it all over social media and television the minute the story broke.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star was ordered to take an anger management class and pay a $120 fine when he pleaded guilty to harassment earlier this year, and his lawyers now claim Wojciech is ''searching for a jackpot'' with his latest lawsuit.

Luke Nikas, Alec's lawyer, said in a statement: ''We intend to show the Court that Mr. Cieszkowski's story is false- that the video evidence, eyewitness testimony, and medical records all prove that he's searching for a jackpot he's not entitled to receive.''

In May, Alec and his lawyers slammed Wojciech for his lawsuit and called for the slander allegations to be dismissed, after accusing him of trying to turn a minor incident into a ''multi-million dollar lottery ticket''.

A memorandum filed to dismiss the slander allegation read: ''Cieszkowski is trying to turn a minor altercation over a parking spot into a multi-million dollar lottery ticket.''

Wojciech's accusation of slander relates to comments made by the former '30 Rock' star when he went on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and said he thought Wojciech was going to run over his wife Hilaria.

The 'Boss Baby' star - who has 23-year-old Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months, with Hilaria - said at the time: ''The thing is, there are cameras everywhere. So I guess, to be glib about it, unfortunately for him, there were cameras everywhere but nobody punched anybody. That's why my case was dismissed to harassment or knocked down with harassment, they said I pushed him...

''My problem was that when he aggressively takes this parking space from me, which is you know, that's not the end of the world, I thought... he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and son.

''I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn't walk up to me and say, 'Excuse me, I've been waiting here and I'd like to take this space.' Nothing. He just went fast and really aggressive and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb.''