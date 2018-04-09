'Solo: A Star Wars Story's new teaser has provided the best insight yet into the highly anticipated movie.
The much-anticipated 'Star Wars' spin-off film - which sees Alden Ehrenreich star as the young Han Solo - offers a greater insight into Solo's character than the first teaser, showcasing his self-confidence and hinting at some of the key moments in the upcoming movie.
The trailer follows Solo as he first crosses paths with Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, and as he takes possession of the Millennium Falcon.
Glover's Lando also plays a central role in the trailer for the Ron Howard-directed movie, while Paul Bettany's character, Dryden Vos, appears to be the primary antagonist.
Chewbacca, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson make appearances in the action-packed trailer, too.
The movie also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the role of L3-37, Lando's droid companion.
But the British actress - who is, perhaps, best known as the star of the acclaimed comedy series 'Fleabag' - recently admitted she didn't know much about the 'Star Wars' franchise when she took on her part.
She said: ''I wasn't entirely sure what a droid was, and I was just performing it like a human. And they were like, 'Wow, you're really loose with the whole droid idea. Maybe you could just try it again a bit more ... like a droid?'''
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is set to premiere on May 15 at the Cannes Film Festival, and will be released in cinemas later in the same month.
