Alden Ehrenreich and the cast of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' played a quiz game on the Millennium Falcon to pass the time between takes.

The 28-year-old actor stars as a young Han Solo in the new spin-off movie, taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford who played the space smuggler in the original trilogy and the 2015 sequel 'The Force Awakens'.

Ehrenreich has revealed he and his castmates, including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo, formed a close bond and made Han's spaceship their den for fun and games during downtime when director Ron Howard didn't need them.

Speaking about a specific 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon'-type quiz they played to the new issue of ShortList magazine, he said: ''We played a lot of games in there. You're all in there together for several days, so you play games to pass the time. Being in the Falcon and realising how comfortable you are in it, that you've spent so much time in there and you know it really well, that's the most gratifying feeling.''

In the blockbuster, Harrelson, 56, plays Tobias Beckett who acts as a mentor to young Han and recruits him and Chewbacca to join him in a heist which needs to take place under the radar of the Galactic Empire.

Ehrenreich admits their storyline bond extended to real-life with the pair getting on great away from the cameras.

He said: ''Woody is very mischievous. He started a big snowball fight in the Dolomites with me. And he won, of course - he was certainly the most aggressive.''

As well as becoming a games room, the Millennium Falcon also hosted a dance-off between the actors which ended in Waller-Bridge grinding against Suotamo in full Chewbacca costume.

Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', Clarke spilled: ''I did what I could - we had a dance-off under the Millennium Falcon to gangster rap. It turned into a dance-off between Chewie and Phoebe.''

Waller-Bridge added: ''We were grinding for ages and no one took any notice!''