American actor Alden Ehrenreich has revealed that his cape caught fire on the set of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
The 28-year-old actor plays the role of a young Han Solo in the new Ron Howard-directed movie, and Alden has recalled one particularly dramatic moment on set, when his cape caught fire as he was trying to shoot a battle scene.
Speaking to Variety, Alden shared: ''I kept going and trying to put it out, but the fire was still coming up the cape, so I had to call cut.''
By contrast, Alden's co-star Donald Glover - who plays the part of Lando Calrissian - found his own cape to be a good on-set aid, as it stopped him from keeping his hands at his sides.
He explained: ''You're always using [your hands], and I always found myself speaking with my hands a lot more.
''You feel like a magician or something.''
Meanwhile, Ron recently admitted he saw 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' as a ''creative experiment''.
The 64-year-old filmmaker belatedly replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as the director of the movie and, although he was nervous about taking on such a big role, he saw it as a challenge.
He shared: ''I was very grateful for a lot of the ideas that had been established, so there was something that I wasn't a party to or witness, which is this classic case of creative differences.
''But that doesn't mean that there wasn't a lot of good ideas. There were also new ideas that I was able to bring to the table. In some instances we'd change stuff a lot, and other instances we'd use elements of what was in place, and something we'd use a scene entirely - and they're brilliant guys.
''For me, it was a kind of creative experiment to build on some cool creative thoughts and some fun ideas that had been launched ahead of me - and under pressure, because I did come in and there was a release date that the studio had in mind.''
