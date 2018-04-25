Alden Ehrenreich has confirmed he's signed a multi-film 'Star Wars' deal.

The 28-year-old actor plays the iconic Han Solo in the upcoming 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', and Alden has revealed he'll also appear in two other 'Star Wars' movies.

Asked how many 'Star Wars' films he's signed up for, Alden told Esquire: ''Three. I don't know if that's officially, uh, public. But, yeah.''

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is set to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which begins next month.

And Alden recently joked that being in the film is like being in the CIA.

He said: ''There's a lot of cinema history in this movie. There's a great card game.

''I can't say for sure that there is a card game. It's like being in the CIA. It's like 'All The President's Men'. Blink twice if you are in distress!''

Before landing the role, Alden had to undergo six screen tests and was resigned to not getting the part.

The American actor - who is starring as the younger version of the character made famous by Harrison Ford - shared: ''I was very much ready to not get it.''

The 'Hail, Caesar!' star found out he'd won the iconic role three months before the news was leaked, but he still had to deny it was his until he was officially unveiled some time afterwards.

Alden recalled: ''People were coming up to me in restaurants and congratulating me and I had to be like, 'Sorry, I don't know what you're talking about.'''