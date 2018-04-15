Alden Ehrenreich has joked being in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is like being in the CIA.

The 28-year-old actor portrays the young Han Solo in the upcoming origins tale and though he's promised it features a lot of ''cinema history'', he refused to be drawn on speculation the movie contains a card game in which his character wins the Millennium Falcoln from Lando Calrissian.

He said: ''There's a lot of cinema history in this movie. There's a great card game.

''I can't say for sure that there is a card game. It's like being in the CIA. It's like 'All The President's Men'. Blink twice if you are in distress!''

Before landing the role, Alden had to undergo six screen tests and was resigned to not getting the part.

He told GQ magazine: ''I was very much ready to not get it.''

The 'Hail, Caesar!' actor found out he'd won the iconic role three months before the news was leaked, but he still had to deny it was his until he was officially unveiled some time afterwards.

He recalled: ''People were coming up to me in restaurants and congratulating me and I had to be like, 'Sorry, I don't know what you're talking about.'''

When it comes to his own career, Alden tries to bear in mind advice he received from Francis Ford Coppola on his first movie 'Tetro', with the legendary director telling him to stay innocent.

He reflected: ''He meant keep believing in things that might seem outlandish. I try to keep that belief going.''