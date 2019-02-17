Albert Hammond Jr. is working on new songs with Natalie Imbruglia.

The Strokes musician and the 'Torn' hitmaker both confirmed the collaboration this week by sharing snaps on social media from Rockinghorse studios in Byron Bay, where they both thanked producer Gus Oberg - who produced The Strokes' album 'Angles' - for working on the tracks with them.

On a picture of the two of them in the studio together, Albert wrote: ''I'd like to thank @rockinghorse_studios for allowing @natalie_imbruglia @partychimp and I the ability to write some amazing songs! Incredible vibe (sic)''

Whilst Natalie shared a picture of Albert playing guitar and wrote: ''Approaching giddy o'clock again with @alberthammondjr and @partychimp #workshop @rockinghorse_studios (sic)''

As of the time of writing, it's not known exactly what they're working on or when it will be released, but 44-year-old Natalie previously shared several snaps on Instagram in November which suggested new music was on the way soon.

She wrote on various pictures at the time: ''Wrote a great song today! Can't wait for you all to hear these new tunes Shiva is diggin' it too!

''So lovely to reconnect with Eg. For those of you that don't know... we wrote #Shiver together... and we wrote another great song today!

''That feeling when you know you are well and truly over your writers block. Hallelujah Wave on the wall by @lloydmeudell #keepshowingup #newmusic #grateful (sic)''

In another post marking the 21st anniversary of her hit single 'Torn', Natalie stated new music would be coming in 2019.

Part of her caption read: ''Looking forward to sharing my new music with you all next year!!!''

For Natalie, the music would mark her first release since 2015's cover album 'Male', whilst Albert dropped his fourth solo album 'Francis Trouble' in March last year.