Alanis Morissette's album 'Jagged Little Pill' is to become a musical.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker has teamed up with screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Diane Paulus to bring her seminal 1995 album to life on stage in the US next year, a team which is a ''dream come true'' for the singer/songwriter.

The show will be debuted at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts first before hitting New York.

A statement by the 42-year-old star reads: ''This team that has come together for this 'Jagged Little Pill' musical is my musical theatre dream come true.

''The chemistry between all of us is cracking and I feel honoured to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent.

''Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a while other level of hope, freedom and complexity.''

The plot of the show will focus on the themes of gender and race issues.

Diablo said: ''I am so excited to tell a modern story through these iconic songs. Alanis' music is full of powerful narratives that lend themselves organically to this process.''

And Diane added: '''Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis' songs feels more needed now than ever.''

It comes after a difficult few months for the American songstress, which saw her former business manager Jonathan Schwartz sentenced to six years in prison after stealing $5 million from her.

In a victim statement at the hearing, Alanis urged the judge to impose a harsh punishment on Schwartz, whose firm was reportedly making as much as $1.2 million a year at the height of its success.

She said, according to the Chicago Tribune newspaper: ''He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner.''