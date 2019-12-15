Chart-topping musician Alanis Morissette has revealed she plans to create a one-person show about ''all of the characters'' in her life.
The 45-year-old singer recently saw her 'Jagged Little Pill' musical debut on Broadway in New York, and Alanis has now teased plans to launch her own one-person play, saying that it will focus on the ''characters'' that come through in her chart-topping music.
Alanis - who released her acclaimed 'Jagged Little Pill' album in 1995 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''One day down the road I will do a one-person play.
''[I will] write new songs and sing songs and embody all of the characters in my life.''
Alanis - who has previously suffered from depression and various eating disorders - revealed her ambition shortly after releasing her new single 'Reasons I Drink'.
The singer unveiled the candid track - the first taste off her upcoming studio album, 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' - earlier this month, as she opened up about her mental health struggles in the piano-driven single.
In the opening verse, Alanis - who has also been open about her struggles with fame in the past - sings: ''These are the reasons I drink, the reasons I tell everybody I'm fine even though I am not.
''These are the reasons I overdo it, I have been working since I can remember, since I was single digits
''Now, even though I've been busted, I don't know where to draw the line 'cause that groove has gotten so deep.''
The new track will be featured on Alanis' upcoming album - the first since 2012's 'Havoc and Bright Lights' - when it drops on May 1 next year.
