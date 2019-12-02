Alanis Morissette has released her new single 'Reasons I Drink'.

The 45-year-old singer has unveiled the candid track - the first taste of her upcoming studio album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' - on Monday (02.12.19) as she opens up about her mental health struggles in the piano driven track.

In the opening verse, Alanis sings: ''These are the reasons I drink, the reasons I tell everybody I'm fine even though I am not.

''These are the reasons I overdo it, I have been working since I can remember, since I was single digits

''Now, even though I've been busted, I don't know where to draw the line 'cause that groove has gotten so deep.''

The track will be featured on her ninth album - the first since 2012's 'Havoc and Bright Lights' - when it drops on May 1 next year.

Alanis will be performing the single live on television for the first time on Thursday (04.12.19) on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Meanwhile, the star - who has been open about her struggles with fame in the past - has also recently opened up about her experience with postpartum depression as she's currently battling the mental health condition for the third time following the birth of her son Winter in August.

Alanis - who also suffered depression after the births of her other two children, son Ever Imre, eight, and three-year-old daughter Onyx Solace - said: ''This time around it's less depression, it's more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts.''

The 'Ironic' hitmaker - who has her children with her husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway - says her thoughts sometimes contain ''images that are horrifying'', including the possibility of something happening to her loved ones.

She added: ''A lot of times [they are] about safety, about the people you love, your loved ones, your children. And then me just having to remind myself, like, 'Oh, nope. This is just postpartum depression swooping in again. Stop.' ''